6th Circuit revives lawsuit over tardy home care certifications

A federal appeals court has revived a whistleblower lawsuit accusing assisted living facility operator Brookdale Senior Living Communities Inc of submitting claims for home healthcare to Medicare that were not certified by doctors until months after the care was provided.

A 2-1 panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday reversed a lower court judge's dismissal of the case, finding that Medicare regulations require doctors to certify patients' home care plans as soon as the care begins unless there is a valid reason for delay.

