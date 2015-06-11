FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fired Maine nurse loses whistleblower suit over suspected drug use
June 11, 2015 / 10:43 PM / 2 years ago

Fired Maine nurse loses whistleblower suit over suspected drug use

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has affirmed the dismissal of a whistleblower-retaliation suit against a Maine nursing home, saying the plaintiff failed to prove she was fired for telling her supervisor she believed a fellow nurse was using or stealing drugs.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Wednesday that Denise Murray failed to rebut the home’s reason for firing her: that she herself was suspected of “diverting” or stealing drugs meant for patients.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ILremE

