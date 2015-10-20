FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wisconsin misused Medicaid funds, federal report says
October 20, 2015 / 8:26 PM / 2 years ago

Wisconsin misused Medicaid funds, federal report says

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

The federal government says the state of Wisconsin misused more than $89 million in federal Medicaid funds from 2010 to 2012, though the state disputes that finding.

According to a report issued Monday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General, Wisconsin used the $89.6 million to pay for community- and home-based care programs the state was required to cover itself. During that time, the state received a total of about $13.7 billion in federal Medicaid funds.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PEHGqz

