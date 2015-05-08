FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D.C. Circuit weighs fate of home health worker wage rules
May 8, 2015

D.C. Circuit weighs fate of home health worker wage rules

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday heard arguments over whether to revive a Department of Labor regulation that would grant nearly 2 million home-care workers minimum wage and overtime protection, but was struck down in December just weeks before it was to take effect.

The arguments at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit before Circuit Judges Thomas Griffith, Sri Srinivasan and Cornelia Pillard, focused on whether Congress intended to include employees of home-health agencies in a 1974 amendment to the Fair Labor Standards Act that exempted workers who provide “companionship services” from the law’s wage standards.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KR5FhW

