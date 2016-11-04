Wright Medical to settle hip implant cases for $240 million

Wright Medical Group has agreed to pay $240 million to settle nearly 1,300 lawsuits claiming design defects in its metal-on-metal hip implants resulted in patient injuries, the company announced Wednesday.

The settlement includes plaintiffs who had a corrective surgery between 150 days and eight years after first receiving a Wright implant, and whose lawsuits are part of a federal multidistrict litigation in Atlanta or a consolidated litigation in California state court.

