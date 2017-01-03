FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Health law cases to watch in 2017
January 3, 2017 / 11:28 PM / 8 months ago

Health law cases to watch in 2017

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

The coming year promises to be an eventful one for health law. Advances in science have brought with them legal strife, with Gilead Sciences vowing to challenge a record-shattering patent infringement verdict against its breakthrough hepatitis C drugs, and rival research teams dueling over patent rights to a potentially revolutionary gene-editing technology.

Meanwhile, the incoming Republican administration and Congress give new importance to court cases over the future of the Affordable Care Act and state abortion restrictions. And continued concern over drug pricing, a rare area of bipartisan agreement in recent years, could lead to more criminal price-fixing charges.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hOZXbW

