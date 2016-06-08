FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World Health Organisation reports case of yellow fever in Congo
June 8, 2016

World Health Organisation reports case of yellow fever in Congo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, June 8 (Reuters) - A new case of yellow fever has been detected in Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a spokesman for the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday.

The case, confirmed this week after testing by the Pasteur Institute in Dakar and the National Institute of Biomedical Research, originated from a local mosquito, said the WHO’s Eugene Kabambi, and therefore was not an imported case from neighbouring Angola. (Reporting by Aaron Ross, writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
