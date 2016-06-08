World Health Organisation reports case of yellow fever in Congo

KINSHASA, June 8 (Reuters) - A new case of yellow fever has been detected in Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a spokesman for the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday.

The case, confirmed this week after testing by the Pasteur Institute in Dakar and the National Institute of Biomedical Research, originated from a local mosquito, said the WHO’s Eugene Kabambi, and therefore was not an imported case from neighbouring Angola. (Reporting by Aaron Ross, writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Toby Chopra)