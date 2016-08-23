WHO emergency committee on yellow fever to meet on Aug 30

GENEVA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization's (WHO) emergency committee on deadly yellow fever will meet on Aug. 30 to review outbreaks in Democratic Republic of Congo and Angola, a spokesman said on Tuesday, as a major vaccination campaigns continues.

Addressing a United Nations media briefing, Tarik Jasarevic said WHO Director-General Margaret Chan had asked the independent experts to meet and analyse the situation and response to the outbreak. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)