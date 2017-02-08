By Anthony Boadle
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Feb 8 An outbreak of yellow fever has
claimed the lives of more than 600 monkeys and dozens of humans
in Brazil's Atlantic rainforest region, threatening the survival
of rare South American primates, a zoologist said on Wednesday.
The monkeys, mostly brown howlers and masked titis, are
falling out of trees and dying on the ground in the forests of
Espirito Santo state in Brazil's southeast.
"The number of dead monkeys increases every day," said
Sergio Lucena, he said of the impact of the disease's spread in
his state, "We now know that the rare buffy-headed marmoset is
also threatened by the yellow fever virus and dying."
The howler's sounds closely resemble grunts or barks. It was
the silence that fell on the forests that first alerted farmers
that something was amiss, sparking specialists to investigate.
The masked titi is considered as "vulnerable" by the
Swiss-based International Union for Conservation of Nature,
which has placed it on its Red List of Threatened Species.
No evidence has so far surfaced of the affliction felling
woolly spider monkeys, considered one of the world's most
endangered by the IUCN.
WORST YELLOW FEVER OUTBREAK IN DECADES
Brazil is suffering the worst yellow fever outbreak in
decades that has killed at least 69 humans, nearly all in
central state of Minas Gerais, where the problems began.
Most people recover from yellow fever after the first phase
of infection, which usually involves fever, headache, shivers,
loss of appetite and nausea or vomiting, according to the World
Health Organization.
Millions of Brazilians have been vaccinated as health
authorities scramble to prevent the outbreak from turning into
an epidemic. There is no such protection available for monkeys.
Yellow fever is a viral disease found in tropical regions of
Africa and the Americas that mainly affects humans and monkeys
and is transmitted by the same type of mosquito that spreads
dengue and the Zika virus.
Hundreds of thousands of people died from it in the Americas
before a vaccine was developed in 1938.
Brazil's federal health officials are investigating if the
latest outbreak is linked to a tailings dam collapse last year
in Minas Gerais at the Samarco iron ore mine co-owned by BHP
Billiton and Vale SA.
The dam accident, which polluted the Rio Doce river, is
regarded as the country's worst environmental disaster.
Some scientists have said that calamity may have made the
monkeys more susceptible to contracting yellow fever by
decimating their habitat and food supplies.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by W Simon)