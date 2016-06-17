Experts back plan to stretch yellow fever vaccine supply - WHO

GENEVA, June 17 (Reuters) - Independent experts have recommended using a fifth of the standard dose of yellow fever vaccine in the event of a global shortage to combat the worst outbreak in decades, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

“Experts agreed to propose if necessary, if there is a shortage of vaccine, to divide the vaccine by five. One fifth of a dose according to their evidence would be sufficient to provide immunity for at least 12 months,” WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said, reporting on a meeting this week.

The global stockpile of yellow fever vaccines, which has been depleted twice this year to immunise people in Angola, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo against the deadly mosquito-borne disease, currently stands at 6 million doses, WHO said in a statement. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)