FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Experts back plan to stretch yellow fever vaccine supply - WHO
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

Experts back plan to stretch yellow fever vaccine supply - WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, June 17 (Reuters) - Independent experts have recommended using a fifth of the standard dose of yellow fever vaccine in the event of a global shortage to combat the worst outbreak in decades, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

“Experts agreed to propose if necessary, if there is a shortage of vaccine, to divide the vaccine by five. One fifth of a dose according to their evidence would be sufficient to provide immunity for at least 12 months,” WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said, reporting on a meeting this week.

The global stockpile of yellow fever vaccines, which has been depleted twice this year to immunise people in Angola, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo against the deadly mosquito-borne disease, currently stands at 6 million doses, WHO said in a statement. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.