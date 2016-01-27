FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington University patent royalty lawsuit time-barred - judge
January 27, 2016 / 12:07 AM / 2 years ago

Washington University patent royalty lawsuit time-barred - judge

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Jan 26 -

A Delaware federal judge has dismissed a patent royalty lawsuit filed by Washington University in St. Louis against a foundation affiliated with the University of Wisconsin, ruling that its claims were barred by the statute of limitations.

According to the decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Gregory Sleet, researchers at Washington and Wisconsin in the early 1990s developed a safer method of administering the chemical paricalcitol, which would later become the active ingredient in AbbVie Inc’s kidney drug Zemplar.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UptJNk

