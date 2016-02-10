World's top scientists pledge to share all findings to fight Zika

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Thirty of the world’s leading scientific research institutions, journals and funders pledged on Wednesday to share for free all data and expertise on the Zika virus as soon as they have it.

“The arguments for sharing data and the consequences of not doing so (have been) ... thrown into stark relief by the Ebola and Zika outbreaks,” the agreement by an unprecedented number of signatories in the Americas, Japan, Europe and elsewhere said.

“In the context of a public health emergency of international concern, there is an imperative on all parties to make any information available that might have value in combatting the crisis,” the signatories wrote.

Zika, a viral disease carried by mosquitoes, is causing international alarm as an outbreak in Brazil has now spread through much of the Americas.

Much remains unknown about the virus, including whether it may cause birth defects or other neurological problems.

Brazil is investigating a potential link between Zika infections and some 4,000 suspected cases in newborn babies of microcephaly, a condition in which an abnormally small head size that can result in developmental problems.

Medical and scientific research teams around the world have stepped up efforts to find out more about the disease, including how vaccines or treatments might be developed to fight it.

Signatories to Wednesday’s agreement to share the fruits of that research included the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Health Organization (WHO), France’s Institut Pasteur, the UK Academy of Medical Sciences and the Wellcome Trust global health charity.

Scientific journals, including the New England Journal of Medicine, Nature, Science and The Lancet, pledged to “make all content concerning the Zika virus free to access”.

Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust and a signatory of the statement, said research is an essential part of the response to any global health emergency.

“This is particularly true for Zika, where so much is still unknown about the virus, how it is spread and the possible link with microcephaly,” he said.

This also meant it was critical that as results become available they shared rapidly in a way that is equitable, ethical and transparent, he added.

“This will ensure that the knowledge gained is turned quickly into health interventions that can have an impact on the epidemic.” (Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Jeremy Gaunt)