Brazil's confirmed, suspected microcephaly cases fall to 5,092

BRASILIA, April 6 (Reuters) - The number of confirmed and suspected cases of microcephaly in Brazil associated with the Zika virus declined to 5,092 in the week through April 2, from 5,235 a week earlier, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Of these, the number of confirmed cases climbed to 1,046 from 944 a week earlier, but suspected ones under investigation fell to 4,046 from 4,291 in the same period.

Cases that have been ruled out rose to 1,814 in the week through April 2, from 1,541 a week earlier, the ministry said.

Brazil considered most of the cases of babies born with abnormally small heads to be related to Zika, though the link between the virus and the birth defects has not been scientifically established.