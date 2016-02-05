Brazilian health institute says discovered Zika in saliva, urine

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian government health institute Fiocruz said on Friday it had discovered for the first time active Zika virus in saliva and urine samples and would investigate the possible transmission of the mosquito-borne virus through bodily fluids.

Fiocruz made the discovery after analyzing samples from two patients and carrying out a partial genome sequencing of the virus, Paulo Gadelha, president of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, as Fiocruz is formally known, told reporters in Rio de Janeiro.

Zika has been reported in 30 countries since it first appeared in the Americas last year in Brazil, where it has been linked to thousands of babies being born with microcephaly. This is a condition where infants have abnormally small heads and often have underdeveloped brains. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Paul Simao)