FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil may revise law curbing Zika virus sample sharing -sources
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 5, 2016 / 5:11 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil may revise law curbing Zika virus sample sharing -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government may change a law to make it easier to share samples of the Zika virus with laboratories in other countries if it can guarantee access to tests and vaccines developed from those samples, two government sources said on Friday.

Brazilian scientists have criticized a 2005 biosecurity law that curtailed the ability to send samples abroad and does not clearly define protocol when a public health emergency, such as mosquito-borne Zika virus, is involved. They have warned the restrictions could hamper vital research.

The sources said the decision would be made at a meeting next Wednesday between the health, science and technology ministries and President Dilma Rousseff’s Chief of Staff.

“There are a lot of restrictions on sending samples abroad,” said one Health Ministry source. “It is possible to share things during a public health emergency, but we need legal security for laboratories and researchers.” (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.