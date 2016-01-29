FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gov't says three Canadians infected with Zika virus after travel
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 29, 2016 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

Gov't says three Canadians infected with Zika virus after travel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Three Canadians who are infected with the Zika virus traveled to Colombia and El Salvador before their illness, a government health spokeswoman said on Friday.

Two are from the province of British Columbia and one is an Alberta resident, said Rebecca Gilman of the Canadian health department.

Gilman could not say when the people traveled or returned to Canada, nor confirm further details about them.

Canadian Health Minister Jane Philpott told reporters on Thursday that none of the cases were caused by transmission of the virus in Canada, and that local transmission should not be of concern to Canadians.

The mosquito-transmitted virus has been linked to brain damage in thousands of babies in Brazil. There is no proven vaccine or treatment. Philpott said the virus has spread through 21 countries. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Bill Rigby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.