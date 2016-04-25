FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada confirms first sexually transmitted Zika case
#Healthcare
April 25, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

Canada confirms first sexually transmitted Zika case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 25 (Reuters) - An Ontario resident is Canada’s first confirmed case of a Zika virus infection that was contracted locally through sex, health officials said on Monday.

The individual, who was not further identified, is believed to have contracted the virus from a sexual partner who contracted Zika after travelling to an affected country, according to a statement from Public Health Agency of Canada and Ontario’s Ministry of Health.

Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
