Cape Verde identifies first case of microcephaly - government

PRAIA, March 16 (Reuters) - Cape Verde has identified its first case of the neurological disorder microcephaly thought linked to the Zika virus in what would be a first for Africa.

The Ministry of Health in the Atlantic Ocean archipelago nation said the baby was born at the main hospital in the capital Praia on March 14 to a woman who was not among more than 100 women being monitored for the mosquito-borne virus. (Reporting by Julio Rodrigues; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Janet Lawrence)