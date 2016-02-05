FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CDC widens Zika guidelines for pregnant women
February 5, 2016 / 4:36 PM / 2 years ago

CDC widens Zika guidelines for pregnant women

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its guidelines for pregnant women to include a recommendation that even those without symptoms of Zika infection should be tested after returning from areas affected by the outbreak.

Although sexual transmission of Zika virus is possible, mosquito bites remain the primary way it is transmitted, the agency said on Friday.

There is no vaccine or treatment for Zika infection, which has caused outbreaks in at least 26 countries in the Americas. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

