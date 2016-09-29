FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. CDC issues Zika travel advisory for 11 Southeast Asian countries
September 29, 2016 / 9:11 PM / a year ago

U.S. CDC issues Zika travel advisory for 11 Southeast Asian countries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it has issued a travel advisory urging pregnant women to postpone non-essential travel to 11 Southeast Asian countries in connection with the Zika virus.

The 11 countries are Brunei, Myanmar, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Philippines, Thailand, East Timor and Vietnam.

Zika, which is mainly a mosquito-borne disease, was first detected in Brazil last year and has been spreading globally. (Reporting by Dipika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

