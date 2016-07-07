Top U.S. Senate Democrat predicts Zika funding bill will fail again

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid warned on Thursday that Democrats would defeat a partisan measure intended to combat the Zika virus and called on the House of Representatives to allow a vote on a different measure that has bipartisan support.

As lawmakers head for a seven-week break beginning July 15, the battle over Zika is fast becoming what some lawmakers describe as a partisan "blame game" that could leave the growing health crisis unattended by Congress during warm summer months when the highest U.S. transmission rates are expected.

The legislation, a conference report hammered out between House and Senate negotiators, would provide $1.1 billion to fight the mosquito-born virus. It failed in the Senate on June 28 when Democrats objected to Republican provisions, including one to prevent Planned Parenthood from receiving funds to combat what can be sexually transmitted infection.

U.S. health officials have concluded that Zika infections in pregnant women can cause microcephaly, a birth defect marked by small head size that can lead to severe developmental problems in babies.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that Republicans would have a new vote on the measure to "give Democrats another opportunity to end their filibuster of funding that's critical to controlling Zika."

"They'll force yet another failed vote on this cynical legislation and then pack their bags for the longest Senate vacation since 1954," Reid said on Thursday on the Senate floor.

"This reckless exercise will leave the public health experts and officials no closer to getting the funding they need to combat this horrible epidemic."

He called on House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, the highest-ranking elected Republican, to allow a vote on a bill that passed the Senate in May, saying the measure would pass the House if Democrats were allowed to vote on it. Ryan's office had no immediate comment.

The White House requested $1.9 billion in new emergency funding. But the Republican plan would take money from battling the Ebola virus as well as from funds set aside for implementing the Obamacare health insurance program in U.S. territories.

The funds would aid mosquito control efforts by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, as well as vaccine research by the National Institutes of Health, and money for community health centers in areas that are experiencing the highest rates of Zika transmission.

The World Health Organization has said there is strong scientific consensus that Zika can also cause Guillain-Barre, a rare neurological syndrome that causes temporary paralysis in adults. The connection between Zika and microcephaly first came to light last fall in Brazil, which has now confirmed more than 1,400 cases of microcephaly that it considers to be related to Zika infections in the mothers. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by James Dalgleish)