U.S. House to weigh $622.1 million in new Zika virus funding

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives will try to pass legislation this week providing $622.1 million in emergency funds to fight the spreading Zika virus.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Hal Rogers introduced the measure on Monday, according to a statement. The bill would offset the new spending by taking $352.1 million from an Ebola fund and another $270 million from a Department of Health and Human Services administrative account.

President Barack Obama in February called for $1.9 billion in emergency funds that would not result in any government spending cuts elsewhere.