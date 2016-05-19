FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate approves $1.1 billion to fight Zika virus
May 19, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

U.S. Senate approves $1.1 billion to fight Zika virus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - An election-year fight over addressing the spreading Zika virus intensified in the U.S. Congress as the Senate on Thursday approved $1.1 billion in emergency money one day after the House of Representatives voted $622.1 million financed through cuts to existing programs.

The two chambers now have to reach agreement on a bill before they can send it to President Barack Obama, who in February requested $1.9 billion. The White House has called the House measure “woefully inadequate.” (Reporting By Richard Cowan)

