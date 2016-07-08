FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Utah resident who had been infected with Zika dies -health officials
July 8, 2016 / 6:40 PM / a year ago

Utah resident who had been infected with Zika dies -health officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - The Salt Lake County health department in Utah said on Friday that an elderly resident who had been infected with the Zika virus while traveling to an area with active transmission of the virus died late last month.

The exact cause of death is not known, the health department said in a press release.

The resident had an undisclosed health condition and had tested positive for the Zika virus. County health officials said it may not be possible to determine how or whether the Zika infection contributed to the person's death.

The resident was not identified. Officials of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could not immediately confirm that the death was related to Zika. (Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Leslie Adler)

