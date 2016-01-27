FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark resident tests positive for Zika virus -DR
January 27, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Denmark resident tests positive for Zika virus -DR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A Denmark resident who travelled outside Denmark has tested positive for mosquito-transmitted Zika virus, the national broadcaster DR reported on Wednesday, citing health officials.

Health authorities from second largest Danish city, Aarhus, said the patient travelled to South and Central America where the Zika virus has taken hold, DR said. It did not elaborate.

The mosquito-borne virus has been linked to brain damage in thousands of babies in Brazil. There is no vaccine or treatment for Zika.

Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Nick Macfie

