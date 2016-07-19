Florida health officials investigate possible non-travel case of Zika

July 19 (Reuters) - Florida health officials said on Tuesday they are investigating a case of Zika virus infection that does not appear to have stemmed from travel to another region with an outbreak.

The statement from the Florida Department of Health did not specify how the Zika virus may have been transmitted locally.

Zika, which can cause a rare birth defect and other neurological conditions, has spread rapidly through the Americas via mosquito bite. There has yet to be a case of local transmission via mosquito in the continental United States, but local outbreaks are considered likely as the weather warms, health officials have said. (Reporting by Michele Gershberg in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)