Florida identifies two more Zika cases not related to travel

CHICAGO, July 27 (Reuters) - The Florida health department said on Wednesday it is investigating another two cases of Zika not related to travel to a place where the virus is being transmitted, raising the possibility of local Zika transmission in the continental United States.

The health department said it has identified an additional case of Zika in Miami-Dade County, where it was already investigating a possible case of Zika not related to travel, and another case in Broward County, where it has been investigating a non-travel related case.

"This pattern is consistent with other mosquito-borne virus investigations, such as the 2013 dengue response," health officials said in a statement.