a year ago
CDC grants $2.4 mln to five U.S. jurisdictions to fight Zika
September 2, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

CDC grants $2.4 mln to five U.S. jurisdictions to fight Zika

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday that it had granted $2.4 million to five jurisdictions to help combat the spread of Zika virus.

The funding for Chicago, Houston, New York City, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles County is in addition to $16.4 million awarded to various states and territories.

As of Aug. 26, CDC had made available more than $193 million in funds to fight the virus.

In recent weeks, U.S. authorities determined that local mosquitoes were transmitting Zika in an area of south Florida, while the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico has experienced a widespread outbreak.

Zika, which is mainly a mosquito-borne disease, was first detected in Brazil last year and has been spreading globally.

Singapore has reported 189 zika cases since authorities reported the first locally transmitted case six days ago.

Reporting by Dipika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

