Hong Kong confirms first imported case of Zika virus

HONG KONG, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong confirmed its first imported case of Zika at a news conference late on Thursday.

Government-funded broadcaster RTHK said the infected person was a foreign woman in her 30s believed to have caught the virus in the Caribbean.

Zika is a borne by mosquitoes. The virus poses a risk to pregnant women and has been linked to more than 1,800 cases of microcephaly in Brazil, and to auto-immune disorder Guillain-Barre syndrome, which can cause paralysis.