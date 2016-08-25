FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Hong Kong confirms first imported case of Zika virus
August 25, 2016

Hong Kong confirms first imported case of Zika virus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong confirmed its first imported case of Zika at a news conference late on Thursday.

Government-funded broadcaster RTHK said the infected person was a foreign woman in her 30s believed to have caught the virus in the Caribbean.

Zika is a borne by mosquitoes. The virus poses a risk to pregnant women and has been linked to more than 1,800 cases of microcephaly in Brazil, and to auto-immune disorder Guillain-Barre syndrome, which can cause paralysis.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu, Meg Shen and Clare Baldwin; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
