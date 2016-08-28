FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Singapore confirms 41 cases of locally-transmitted Zika virus - media
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 28, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

Singapore confirms 41 cases of locally-transmitted Zika virus - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Singapore has confirmed 41 cases of locally-transmitted Zika virus, local media reported on Sunday, citing the city-state's health ministry.

The cases include 36 foreign construction workers employed at a site in Aljunied, in the southeast of the island, the Straits Times newspaper and Channel News Asia television reported.

On Saturday, the health ministry confirmed Singapore's first case of a local transmission of the virus, which in Brazil has been linked to microcephaly, a rare birth defect.

That case was also in the Aljunied area.

Authorities have tested 124 people, primarily construction workers. Seventy-eight have tested negative and five cases are pending, the reports said. In all, 34 patients have fully recovered.

Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Ian Geoghegan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.