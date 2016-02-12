FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WHO expects to set link between Zika and microcephaly in weeks, vaccine 18 months
#Healthcare
February 12, 2016 / 10:02 AM / 2 years ago

WHO expects to set link between Zika and microcephaly in weeks, vaccine 18 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) expects the suspected links between the Zika virus and two neurological disorders, microcephaly in babies and Guillain-Barre in adults, to be established within weeks, a senior WHO official said on Friday.

“We have a few more weeks to be sure to demonstrate causality, but the link betwen Zika and Guillain-Barre is highly probable,” Marie-Paule Kieny, WHO Assistant Director-General for Health Systems and Innovation, told a news briefing.

She said it would take at least 18 months to start clinical trials on humans of candidate vaccines against Zika, adding: “Two vaccine candidates seem to be more advanced: a DNA vaccine from the U.S. National Institutes for Health, and an inactivated product from Bharat Biotech, in India.”

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Kevin Liffey

