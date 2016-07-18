FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Utah reports Zika infection in person who cared for patient with virus
July 18, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

Utah reports Zika infection in person who cared for patient with virus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, July 18 (Reuters) - Utah health officials on Monday said a caregiver of an elderly patient from Utah who died while infected with Zika has tested positive for the virus, they said in a statement.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that the person who helped care for the individual, who died while infected with Zika has now contracted the virus, Utah officials said.

They said the infected caregiver had not had any recent travel to an area with Zika infection nor had sex with an infected individual. Utah officials are still investigating how the person became infected.

Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Bernard Orr

