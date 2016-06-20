FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Inovio Pharma gets green signal to test Zika vaccine in human trial
June 20, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

Inovio Pharma gets green signal to test Zika vaccine in human trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Drug developer Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc and its partner GeneOne Life Sciences Inc said they had received approval to start an early stage human trial testing their Zika vaccine.

The early-stage study will enroll 40 healthy subjects and evaluate safety, tolerability and immune response generated by the vaccine GLS-5700.

"We plan to dose our first subjects in the next weeks and expect to report phase I interim results later this year," Inovio CEO J Joseph Kim said. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

