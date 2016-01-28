CORRECTED-JetBlue joins list of airlines refunding travel to Zika-hit areas

(Corrects day of week to Thursday in first paragraph)

Jan 28 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp will refund customers with tickets to areas impacted by the Zika virus or let them rebook flights, a spokesman said on Thursday.

New York-based JetBlue, a top player in Caribbean travel, is the latest in a string of airlines - from United Continental Holdings Inc to Latam Airlines Group SA - to refund vacationers planning to travel to regions impacted by the mosquito-borne virus.

The World Health Organization has warned that Zika, which has been linked to thousands of birth defects in Brazil, is likely to spread to most of the Americas.