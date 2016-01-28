FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-JetBlue joins list of airlines refunding travel to Zika-hit areas
January 28, 2016

CORRECTED-JetBlue joins list of airlines refunding travel to Zika-hit areas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day of week to Thursday in first paragraph)

Jan 28 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp will refund customers with tickets to areas impacted by the Zika virus or let them rebook flights, a spokesman said on Thursday.

New York-based JetBlue, a top player in Caribbean travel, is the latest in a string of airlines - from United Continental Holdings Inc to Latam Airlines Group SA - to refund vacationers planning to travel to regions impacted by the mosquito-borne virus.

The World Health Organization has warned that Zika, which has been linked to thousands of birth defects in Brazil, is likely to spread to most of the Americas.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Frances Kerry

