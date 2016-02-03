U.S. experts to visit Brazil to begin Zika vaccine work

MONTEVIDEO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. experts will travel to Brazil next week to start work on the development of a vaccine against the mosquito-borne Zika virus, Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Castro said on Wednesday.

Castro was speaking before a meeting with health ministers from across South America to discuss the public health emergency and how the region can coordinate its fight against the virus.

Zika has been linked to babies born with abnormally small heads - a condition known as microcephaly - and is spreading rapidly in the Americas. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared an emergency.

“On Feb. 11, U.S. technical experts will arrive in Brazil to hold a high level meeting where they will determine the first steps and timetable for developing this vaccine,” Castro said at the headquarters of the regional Mercosur bloc in Uruguay’s capital, Montevideo.

There is currently no cure or vaccine for Zika.

Brazil is the country hardest hit by the virus. President Dilma Rousseff said on Tuesday Brazil and the United States would work together on developing a Zika vaccine.

Producing a safe vaccine is however strewn with hurdles and full regulatory approval could take years.

“Until (a vaccine) is developed, we only have one option: to eliminate the mosquito and the best way to do that is to prevent the mosquito from being born, by destroying the breeding sites,” said Castro.

The WHO has said as many as 4 million people in the Americas may become infected by Zika.

Castro called on Latin American governments to bolster cooperation, saying the region needed to “exchange information, make alliances and discuss what coordinated action we can take to control this epidemic.”

Ministers from Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Venezuela, Chile, Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, Suriname, Mexico, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic were invited to the meeting.