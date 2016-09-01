CORRECTED-Malaysia confirms first case of Zika in woman who visited Singapore

(Corrects third paragraph to say child is adult daughter)

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia confirmed on Thursday the first cases of Zika in the Southeast Asian country in a woman who recently travelled to Singapore for three days on August 19.

Malaysia’s health minister said the woman tested positive for Zika in her urine after she experienced a rash and fever for a week after her return from Singapore.

Health Minister Subramaniam Sathasivam said the woman’s adult daughter, who is still in Singapore, also tested positive for Zika.

Singapore announced the first locally contracted case of Zika late on Saturday, and the number of diagnosed infections has grown steadily this week. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan and Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Michael Perry)