Malaysia confirms first case of Zika in pregnant woman
September 7, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Malaysia confirms first case of Zika in pregnant woman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia has confirmed its first case of the Zika virus in a pregnant 27-year-old woman, Health Minister Subramaniam Sathasivam said on Wednesday.

Zika infections in pregnant women have been shown to cause microcephaly, a severe birth defect in which the head and brain are undersized, besides other brain abnormalities.

Last week, Malaysia confirmed the first imported case of Zika in a 58-year-old woman who had visited Singapore. On Saturday, it confirmed the first case of a locally transmitted Zika infection. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

