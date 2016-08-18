Zika virus identified in Miami Beach -Miami Herald

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Zika virus has been identified in Miami Beach, opening a new front in the battle against the virus, the Miami Herald reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with discussions between state and local health officials.

Florida state health officials were not immediately available to comment on the report. Neither were city officials in Miami Beach.

The Miami Herald cited a written statement by City Manager Jimmy Morales saying the city is in constant communication with the health department about the most effective approach to mosquito control.

On Thursday, Miami Beach public works officials and code compliance officers spread out to inspect neighborhoods for mosquito breeding sites.

The mosquito-born Zika virus has spread to more than 50 countries and territories since the outbreak began last year in Brazil. Now it is spreading in Florida. As of Aug. 17, there were 33 cases of non-travel-related infections in the state.

To date the infections have been mostly contained within a small area in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami. The prospect of it spreading more widely to the tourism-dependent Miami Beach area is liable to further elevate concerns.

The virus has been linked to more than 1,700 cases of microcephaly in Brazil, a potentially severe birth defect that can cause infants to be born with shrunken heads and lead to developmental problems. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)