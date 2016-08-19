Florida governor confirms Zika transmission in Miami Beach

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Florida officials said on Friday they have identified a new area of Zika virus transmission through local mosquitoes in a small area in Miami Beach, the second area in Miami-Dade county where the Zika virus is spreading.

Florida Governor Rick Scott said state health officials have identified five cases of Zika believed to be contracted in Miami Beach.

Scott said Florida has requested additional support from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and has begun more aggressive mosquito spraying campaigns in Miami.