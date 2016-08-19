FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 19, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

Florida governor confirms Zika transmission in Miami Beach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Florida officials said on Friday they have identified a new area of Zika virus transmission through local mosquitoes in a small area in Miami Beach, the second area in Miami-Dade county where the Zika virus is spreading.

Florida Governor Rick Scott said state health officials have identified five cases of Zika believed to be contracted in Miami Beach.

Scott said Florida has requested additional support from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and has begun more aggressive mosquito spraying campaigns in Miami.

Reporting by Michele Gershberg; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
