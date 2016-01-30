FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama speaks with Brazil's Rousseff about Zika virus -White House
January 30, 2016

Obama speaks with Brazil's Rousseff about Zika virus -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama spoke on Friday with Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff about the spread of the Zika virus in the Western Hemisphere, the White House said.

“The leaders agreed on the importance of collaborative efforts to deepen our knowledge, advance research, and accelerate work to develop better vaccines and other technologies to control the virus,” the White House said in a statement.

Rousseff also confirmed that she would attend Nuclear Security Summit to be held in Washington from March 31 to April 1, the statement said. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)

