January 26, 2016 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico Zika report to show 18 cases - health secy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico is to release a report on Zika cases on the island this week which will show that around 18 cases are confirmed, the U.S. territory’s health secretary Ana Rius told reporters on Tuesday.

None of the cases involve pregnant women, Rius said, adding that the health department was taking preventive measures against the mosquito-borne virus, which has been linked to serious birth defects, and was prepared to conduct future testing as more suspected cases are expected in the future. (Reporting by a contributor in San Juan; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by James Dalgleish)

