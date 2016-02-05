FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico governor declares public health emergency - statement
February 5, 2016 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico governor declares public health emergency - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla on Friday declared a public health emergency due to the threat of the mosquito-bourne Zika virus, according to an official statement.

The island will be measuring and reporting results weekly, the statement said.

There are 22 confirmed cases by the local Health Department, including a pregnant women and a man with Zika who developed Guillain-Barre, according to a government statement released during a press conference.

Reporting by Megan Davies and Luc Cohen; additional reporting by a contributor in San Juan

