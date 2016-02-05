Puerto Rico governor declares public health emergency - statement

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla on Friday declared a public health emergency due to the threat of the mosquito-bourne Zika virus, according to an official statement.

The island will be measuring and reporting results weekly, the statement said.

There are 22 confirmed cases by the local Health Department, including a pregnant women and a man with Zika who developed Guillain-Barre, according to a government statement released during a press conference.