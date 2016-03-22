FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House speaker says U.S. has "plenty of money" for Zika
March 22, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

House speaker says U.S. has "plenty of money" for Zika

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday that the federal government has enough funds to deal with the Zika outbreak, without having to resort to funds set aside separately for Ebola in Africa.

“There is plenty of money in the pipeline right now, money that is not going to Ebola, that was already in the pipeline, that can go immediately to Zika,” the Wisconsin Republican told reporters.

He provided no details but said the money could be “reprogrammed” from other purposes. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

