a year ago
Singapore c.bank chief says "early indications" Zika could have small economic impact
September 6, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Singapore c.bank chief says "early indications" Zika could have small economic impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Singapore's central bank chief said there were early indications that an outbreak of the Zika virus in the city state could have a small impact on the economy.

Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, did not give any details. He also said it was too early to asses the impact of the virus on Singapore, an international financial and transit hub.

Menon was speaking at the Foreign Correspondents Association in Singapore on Tuesday. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia and Anshuman Daga; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
