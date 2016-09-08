FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
No evidence Zika in Singapore more or less severe than strain in Americas - media
#Financials
September 8, 2016

No evidence Zika in Singapore more or less severe than strain in Americas - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - There is no evidence a strain of the Zika virus that has broken out in Singapore is more or less severe than the one circulating in Latin America, media reported on Thursday, citing the health ministry.

An analysis of the virus found in two cases of local transmission in Singapore showed it belonged to an Asian lineage and it likely evolved from a strain already circulating in Southeast Asia, the Straits Times newspaper said on its website.

The analysis will be made available for the benefit of the global scientific community, including the World Health Organisation, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Robert Birsel)

