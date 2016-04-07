FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
St Lucia confirms first two cases of Zika, says contracted locally
April 7, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

St Lucia confirms first two cases of Zika, says contracted locally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CASTRIES, April 7 (Reuters) - A man and a woman in the Caribbean country of St. Lucia have locally contracted the Zika virus, which has been linked to hundreds of cases of a rare birth defect in Brazil, the first infections by the mosquito-borne virus in the island nation.

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) confirmed the two cases, St. Lucia’s health ministry said at a news conference, adding that the individuals did not have a history of recent travel to a Zika affected country. (Reporting by Sarah Peter; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Richard Chang)

