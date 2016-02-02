First U.S. case of Zika virus in Dallas County, health officials

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The first U.S. case of the Zika virus has been contracted in Dallas County, local health officials said on Tuesday, adding there are no reports of the virus being locally transmitted by mosquitoes in the Texas county.

Dallas County Health and Human Services said the case in Dallas was acquired through sexual transmission, adding that it received confirmation of the infection from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)