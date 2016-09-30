FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand confirms two cases of Zika-linked microcephaly - health ministry
#Healthcare
September 30, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Thailand confirms two cases of Zika-linked microcephaly - health ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Thailand confirmed on Friday that Zika had caused two cases of microcephaly, a condition that results in babies being born with small heads, the first time microcephaly had been linked to Zika in Southeast Asia.

"To summarise we have found two cases of small heads linked to Zika, the first cases in Thailand," Prasert Thongcharoen, an adviser to the Department of Disease Control, told reporters in Bangkok.

The World Health Organisation said this was the first Zika-linked microcephaly in Southeast Asia.

Thailand's public health ministry this week said it was investigating four suspected cases of Zika-related microcephaly in three babies and a 37-week-old unborn baby. (Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomat; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Michael Perry)

