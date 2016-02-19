FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airline bookings to Latin America fall after U.S. warning on Zika -study
February 19, 2016

Airline bookings to Latin America fall after U.S. warning on Zika -study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Airline bookings to parts of Latin America and the Caribbean have slipped globally since a U.S. public health agency warned pregnant women against travel to areas where the Zika virus is spreading, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said on Friday.

Bookings to regions hit by the mosquito-borne virus fell some 3.4 percent from a year ago between Jan. 15, when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel advisory, and Feb. 10, the report found. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
