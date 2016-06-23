FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Republican lawmakers approve $1.1 bln in new Zika funds
June 23, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

U.S. Republican lawmakers approve $1.1 bln in new Zika funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday agreed to $1.1 billion to fight the Zika virus, short-changing President Barack Obama's $1.9 billion funding request and angering Democrats by making other cuts to pay for it.

The House approved a funding deal that had been agreed to on Wednesday by Republicans from both the House and Senate. But the bill's future was uncertain in the Senate, where the Democratic minority has more power to stop legislation, and Democratic leader Harry Reid has declared his opposition. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Susan Heavey; Editing by Dominic Evans)

